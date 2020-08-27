Yudhvir appeals LG for immediate renovation of Dewan Mandir damaged by lightning

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vice President BJP J&K Yudhvir Sethi on Wednesday visited the Dewan Mandir at Kachi Chawni, Jammu whose one of the portion is unfortunately damaged by lightning in the early hours today.

Vice President BJP Yudhvir Sethi along with number of local people and Karyakartas immediately rushed towards the Dewan Mandir and noticed that lightning has damaged the upper portion of heritage building.

Yudhvir appealed to the LG Manoj Sinha and the administration of Jammu that the renovation of damaged portion to be taken on priority and give directions to the concerned departments for the early repair of the renovation of the Mandir.