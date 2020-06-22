Yoga way to peaceful, contended life: Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lt Governor, KK Sharma, on Sunday maintained that practicing Yoga on regular basis can do wonders towards living a peaceful and contended life free of stress and related ailments. The Advisor was interacting with scores of people during International Yoga Day celebration through video conferencing.

The event was organized by Directorate of School Education Jammu in connection with “International Day of Yoga-2020” and “Yoga Week on Common Protocol” in collaboration with Directorate of ISM/AYUSH (Department of Health and Medical Education). The Theme for this year was” Yoga at Home& Yoga with Family”.

Advisor appreciated the mass involvement of students and teaching community in these Yoga sessions. “Yoga practices play key role in one’s life as stress and anxiety can only be tackled through this ancient old tradition”, he added.

Students, teaching/non-teaching staff and officials participated in the event while being at their respective homes/ institutions/ offices via online medium following the scheduled programme of DISMJK.

Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta said that the ultimate goal of Yoga is to help the individual to transcend the self and attain enlightenment.

In this week long celebration, there were various themes fixed for each day including common Yoga Protocol, Yoga for respiratory health/ yoga for immunity boosting, life style disorders, mental health/ stress management, yoga for diabetes/ obesity and Surya Namaskar special session. More than 4 lakh of students, teachers and parents participated in this celebration and there was live telecast of these sessions every morning and evening by the Directorate of ISM from 14th to 20th June, 2020 on Take one Channel, Gulistan Channel and these were live on Facebook, YouTube and even on Instagram.

Also, the event witnessed Yoga competition in which four groups including Pre-primary, 1st to 5th, 6th to 8th and 9th to 12th besides teachers participated. They prepared videos on their everyday performances of Yoga at Home and with family members and first two best videos were also awarded on the occasion.

During the online event, President and General Secretary Bhartiya Yog Sansthan J&K, Satya Paul Sharma and Jia Lal Sharma respectively besides professional Yoga Instructor of BYS performed different Yog Asnas.

As per an official from DSEJ, about 6930 government as well as private schools from all the districts of Jammu Division participated in the event and 4,139 online sessions were held besides 2,50,106 students were connected online and offline. Overall, 487307 participated in the main event on 21st of June while 205516 students and teachers participated at district level events in Yoga Week celebration held from 14th to 20th of June, 2020.

Meanwhile, online course on Yoga was also announced on the occasion of International Day of Yoga in which all interested students/ educators (Group 1 below 40 years and Group 2 above 40 years of age) and officials can register themselves via google link. About 3000 teachers and students have already been registered there.

The event was coordinated by Divisional Nodal Officer Fit India Movement, Govind Sharma while Dr. Surinder Kumar Sharma Incharge online classes anchored the function and Technical support was provided by JKKN and UNICEF.