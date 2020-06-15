World Blood Donor Day observed at DH Ramban

State Times News

RAMBAN: Health department Ramban in collaboration with Nation First Trust today observed World Blood Donor Day at District Hospital (DH), Ramban.

Meantime volunteers of Nation First Trust also donated six units blood to blood bank for further distribution among needy patients to save their lives.

Speaking on the occasion Medical Superintendent DH Ramban said that day is meant to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and the crucial role it plays in saving lives across the world.

He appreciated the efforts of Team Nation First (Trust) for providing live saving blood to patients on call in emergency situations throughout year besides organising blood donation camp at District Hospital Ramban.

He further said that this day aims at thanking voluntary and unpaid donors for their life-saving gift of blood to those in need. The day is also celebrated to encourage people to donate blood regularly so that individuals and communities across the world have access to affordable and timely supply of safe blood and blood products.

Among others MS, DH Ramban Dr Vinod Sharma , Dr Parvaz(Pathologyst) , Mohd Ashraf batt senior lab tech I/C blood bank ,Mohd Amin junior lab tech blood bank Ramban and Chairman of Trust Neeraj Singh Chib were participated in the camp.