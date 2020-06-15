World Blood Donor Day: GDCs conduct online poster making competitions

State Times News

KALAKOT: The NSS and Red Cross unit of Government Degree College, Kalakote organised an online poster making competition to celebrate World Blood Donor day under the supervision of Principal of the College, Prof. (Dr.) Romesh Kumar Gupta.

The themes of the competition were “Safe blood for all and importance of sanitization in COVID-19”.

Baljeet, student of GDC Kalakote, secured the first position in the competition while Ashu Devi and Asif Karim bagged the second and third position respectively. Vijay Attri, Ex. Asst. Dean Cultural Affairs, University of Jammu was judge of the competition. Competition was organized by NSS and Red Cross Programme Officer of the college, Prof. Sachin Kumar Bhagat. To make this competition successful, the efforts made by Prof. Anayat Ullah Khan, Prof. Shivani Thakur, PTI Dinesh Sharma and Manoj Kumar Sharma were lauded by Prof. (Dr.) Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal of the College.

AKHNOOR: GDC Akhnoor organized online inter-collegiate poster making and slogan writing completion on the occasion of ‘World Blood Donor Day’. The event was organized by NSS Unit of the College under the supervision of Principal Dr. Namarta.

Principal Dr. Namarta on this occasion enlightened the young minds were appreciating and encouraging the participants to work more on this regard as blood donation is the real donation for mankind. She also appreciated Dr. Suresh Sharma, NSS Programme Officer for the success of Programme.

VIJAYPUR: GDC Vijaypur under the guidance of Dr. Sangeeta Sudan, Principal of the institution organized an Intra-College Digital awareness and Poster making competition. Manisha Kumari and Shefali Rajput of BA semester II stood 1st and 2nd while Nikhil Singh of B.Com semester II stood 3rd in the competition. E-Certificates were given to the winners of the competition. A consolation certificate was also given to Kamal Kumar of BA semester IInd.Prof. Anil Bhagat, Dr Sunil Kumar Mangoch and Dr. Uday Pathania were the adjudicators of the competition.

NOWSHERA: Red Ribbon Club, GDC Nowshera also organized an Inter-class Poster making competition to celebrate the “World Blood Donor Day, 2020”. The event was organized by Prof. Pooja Devi, Nodal Officer Red Ribbon Club under the supervision and guidance of Dr. Surinder Kumar, Principal of the college. The jury comprised of 3 senior faculty members of GDC Nowshera namely Atal Bharti (Astt. Prof. Physics); Dr. Harbhajan singh (Astt. Prof. Punjabi) and Dr. Bandhna Thakur (Astt. Prof. Hindi). The decision regarding the winners was made on the basis of certain predetermined criteria such as relevance to the theme; accuracy and clarity of the message; neatness and overall presentation. Amandeep Kour, student of B.Sc. semester 2nd stood at First position; Anjli Choudhary of B.Sc. sem 4th bagged Second position and the Third position was claimed by Indu, student of B.Sc. sem 2nd. The winners were awarded e-certificates.