Wood smugglers nabbed, logs seized

KATHUA: Police on Sunday nabbed wood smugglers and
seized logs of Devdar at Kathua.
As per
details, acting on specific information, a team from Police Station Bani led by
SHO Police Station Bani conducted raids in houses of three wood smugglers
namely Muassar Hussain and Jaffar Hussain, both sons of Mukhta Butt and Manzoor
Hussain, son of Gul Mohd Butt, all residents of village Chandari Bani. During the
raid, huge quantity of Devdar wood in form of logs, scants, planks were
recovered from the residential houses of wood smugglers along with some tree cutting
instruments, which were seized by Police. These smugglers have reportedly stolen
and dumped the wooden logs for illegal trade.
A case vide
FIR No 32/2020 under Section 379 IPC, 26 Indian Forest Act 1929 was registered
at Police Station Bani against all accused persons and investigation has been
started.
