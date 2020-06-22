Wood smugglers nabbed, logs seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Sunday nabbed wood smugglers and seized logs of Devdar at Kathua.

As per details, acting on specific information, a team from Police Station Bani led by SHO Police Station Bani conducted raids in houses of three wood smugglers namely Muassar Hussain and Jaffar Hussain, both sons of Mukhta Butt and Manzoor Hussain, son of Gul Mohd Butt, all residents of village Chandari Bani. During the raid, huge quantity of Devdar wood in form of logs, scants, planks were recovered from the residential houses of wood smugglers along with some tree cutting instruments, which were seized by Police. These smugglers have reportedly stolen and dumped the wooden logs for illegal trade.

A case vide FIR No 32/2020 under Section 379 IPC, 26 Indian Forest Act 1929 was registered at Police Station Bani against all accused persons and investigation has been started.