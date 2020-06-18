Woman among two die under mysterious circumstances

State Times News

JAMMU: A woman among two died under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday. As per details, Amit Kumar, son of Dev Raj, resident of Kabir Colony, Talab Tillo was found unconscious outside his house. He was shifted to hospital by family members, where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Reeta Devi, wife of Suresh Kumar, resident of Supwal was also found dead in the water tank of her house.