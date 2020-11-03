Violators of COVID-19 SOP, traffic rules booked

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Samba Police in a joint drive with Traffic Police and Municipal Committee Vijaypur, on Monday crackdown on violators of COVID-19 SOP and traffic rules violators at Main Bazar/Main Chowk Vijaypur with the aim to remove the congestion on Vijaypur – Ramgarh Road as well as from Main Chowk NHW Vijaypur.

During the drive, the persons who were found without wearing face mask were challened on the spot for which fine to the tune of Rs. 8500 was realised from them.

For traffic rules violators, Samba Police jointly with Traffic Police, challaned/seized 20 wrongly parked vehicles in the Bazar and along the by lanes of Jammu-Pathankot NH. An amount of Rs 10,500 generated from Challaned vehicles has been deposited in Govt revenue and the seized vehicles have been kept under the custody of Police Station Vijaypur.

During the said joint drive with Municipality Committee Vijaypur, shopkeepers were also challaned to the tune of Rs 20,800 for not following COVID SOP and displaying their goods on road side causing traffic Jam and inconvenience to general public visiting Main Market Vijaypur.