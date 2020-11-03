Vigilance Awareness Week concludes at Dulhasti Power Station

General Manager (In-charge) of Dulhasti Power Station Nirmal Singh handing over certificate to a participant.

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: The Vigilance Awareness Week organised from 28 October 2020 to 2 November, 2020 on the theme “Vigilant India, Prosperous India” concluded at Dulhasti Power Station. On the conclusion of Vigilance Awareness Week a concluding and prize distribution ceremony was organized in the auditorium at Dulhasti Power Station premises on Tuesday. On this occasion, General Manager (In-charge) of Dulhasti Power Station Nirmal Singh and his wife Smt. Harjinder Kaur, presented cash prizes and certificates to the winning participants of various competitions organized during Vigilance Awareness Week.

Speaking on the occasion, the General Manager (In-charge) said that “The purpose of organizing vigilance awareness week is to make people aware of their duties so that all the people will be able to do their work in a transparent and right manner, and that will automatically pave the way for a prosperous India.

The program was hosted by Diwakar Prasad Awadhiya, Senior Manager (IT) – Project Vigilance Officer.

During Vigilance Awareness Week, various competitions such as poem recitation, essay writing and debate competitions were organized on daily basis for the employees, ladies and children of the power station. All the norms related to COVID-19 were also followed during the programmes.