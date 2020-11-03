Udhampur Admn launches e-Challan app for collection of Municipal fee, charges

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: An e-challan app for collection of Municipal Fee and fines from the violators was today launched by District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla here at an impressive function.

The App has been developed by District Administration in collaboration with Axis Bank to bring transparency in the collection of municipal fees, charges and recover fines from violators,

After launching the e-challan app, the DDC said that this initiative will help in improving service access and transparency in reconciliation of Municipal accounts of Udhampur Municipality Council. He said it is a comprehensive digital solution for collection of charges, fees and fines in municipal area.

Udhampur is the first District of J&K UT which has introduced this modern traffic enforcement system. The e-challan facility will give different payment options to public for payment of challan electronically.

The DDC expressed hope that the e-challan app will bring transparency, accountability and swiftness in the existing system.

Among others present were President Municipal Council, Dr Jogeshwar Gupta, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, ARTO, Rachna Sharma, District Social Welfare Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, BDO Udhampur, Rupali Mahajan, ADIO NIC, Anish Sharma and other officers of various departments besides representatives of Axis Bank were present on the occasion.