Two held for illicit distillation

UDHAMPUR: Police on Monday nabbed two persons for illicit distillation at village Balota Upperla, Basantgarh.

As per the details, based on a specific information, a team of Police Station Basantgarh led by Insp. Kulbir Choudhary conducted a raid in the house of Yash Pal, son of Hem Raj, resident of Upper Balota Basantgarh and recovered 5 litres illicit Desi liquor and around 80 litres Lahan from his house. The accused Yash Pal along with Ravi Kumar, son of Tirth Ram Ram, resident of Dheeran Upper Balota arrested while police registered FIR against the duo at Police Station Basantgarh.