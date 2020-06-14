Traffic department harassing public

Dear Editor,

At present, the epidemic of Coronavirus is haunting all of us with significant rise in daily spike of positive cases in J&K UT while at the same time the Traffic department in close coordination with the J&K Police is creating fear psychosis among Jummuites. The traffic personnel are discharging their duties not for any good cause this time but only to challan public (Four wheeler drivers/Motorcyclists) on one pretext or the other. The brutalities of J&K Police in coordination with Traffic police can be seen everywhere in Jammu city but its epicentre remains at Talab Tillo Chowk. The traffic Police’s brazenness and high-handedness was in full swing even during the tough times of lockdown. It is a well established fact that there is no parking space available for the public vehicles at the market places of Talab Tillo and Bohri. The only option available for the public is to park their vehicle along the road side i.e on the Kaccha road. But the traffic department is turning a blind eye to this fact and is busy in challaning the public on the pretext of wrong parking. One fails to understand that if there is no parking space available at his these market places then where one should park his vehicle. On the one side, the government is hell bent to challan vehicles in the name of wrong parking at Talab Tillo while on the other hand it has not made any provision for proper parking of at the afore mentioned market place. This is nothing but duplicity of the government. Fear psychosis has enveloped the general public while passing through the Talab Tillo road, traffic police & J&K Police can be seen using muscle power and filthy language with the public on account of wrong parking. I would like to make a humble appeal to the Lt. Governor’s administration either to shift the Talab Tillo-Bohri market to some other place where there is a provision for proper parking or to direct the Traffic department to stop harassing public on the pretext of wrong parking at Talab Tillo and Bohri markets.

Vishal Bhat,

Talab Tillo, Jammu.