Three Task Forces formed on bank finance, credit revival, power reforms & growth in J&K

Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant move J&K Government on Friday constituted Task Forces on bank finance, credit revival, power reforms and growth for implementation of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

A 6-member Task Force on ‘Bank Finance, Credit Revival and Growth’ has been formed for mplementation of the initiatives, schemes and relief measures in the Union territory.

As per an order issued by GAD, Financial Commissioner, Finance will act as the chairman of the Task Force, while Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry and Cooperative Department; Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Commissioner/Secretary to Industries and Commerce Department; Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Representative of J&K Bank and Representative of State Bank of India will be its members.

The initiatives to be implemented by the Task Force are, Rs. 500 per month for Women having Jan Dhan Account for next 3 months; Increase in the limit of collateral free lending from Rs. 10 to Rs 20 Lakh for Women Self Help Groups; Disallowing global tenders upto Rs. 200 crore with necessary amendments of General Financial Rules; MSME receivables from Govt. and CPSEs to be released-in 45 days; Extension of upto six months to contractors- partial release of bank guarantees by the Govt. Agencies; Extension of registration and completion date of real estate projects; Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans to be extended to 31.05.2020; Interest subvention at 2% per annum to dairy co-operative for 2020-21 and additional 2% interest subvention on prompt payment; Providing concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC)- Special drive to be undertaken for providing concessional credit to PM-KISAN beneficiaries through Ki?an Credit Cards. Fishermen and animal husbandry farmers can also take benefits from it; Support under Rural Infrastructure Development Funds for rural infrastructure; Interest subvention of 2% for prompt payees for period of 12 months for MUDRA Sishu Loan; Special credit facility for street vendors with an initial working capital of upto Rs 10,000; Boost to Housing sector and middle group through extension of Credit Linked Subsidy Schemes upto March 2021; Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding for farmers through NABARD; Additional refinance support of Rs. 30,000 crores from NABARD for crop loan requirement of Rural Co-op Banks & RRBS so that emergency working capital fund to be provided through NABARD to 3 crore small, marginal farmers- This will be over and above the normal refinance route during the year; Privatisation of some Public Sector Enterprises; Suspension of fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year; Special liquidity scheme for NBFCS/HFCS/MFIs under which investment will be made in investment grade debt paper and securities to be fully guaranteed by GOI; Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme for NBFCs under which existing PCGS scheme to be extended to cover borrowings such as primary issuance of bonds/CPs of such entities, first 20% loss to be borne by the Guarantor (Gol).

The terms of reference of the above Task Force will be “To study each of the schemes, benefits & relaxations announced by Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme and to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the Union territory of J&K for each scheme, benefits & relaxation and prepare an estimate of total quantum of benefit and total number of beneficiaries for the initiatives by 25.06.2020. To project the requirements to Government of India for early access to funds/benefits. To initiate and monitor steps to be taken by departments on each initiative. To meet at least once a week to review the progress and coordinate action between departments on the activities assigned. To submit fortnightly.-reports in a brief, summarised format for perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the 1st and 15th of every month beginning from 15.06.2020. The format for the purpose shall be circulated by Planning, Development & Monitoring Department by 12.06.2020.

Another Task Force, comprising four members including the Chairperson will superintend power sector reforms.

An order issued here by General Administration Department (GAD) here said that Principal Secretary Power Development Department will be the Chairman while Managing Director Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Managing Director, Jammu & Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited will be its members.

The initiatives, according to order, to be implemented by the Task Force shall be as under: Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion to DISCOMS as a concessional loan offering by PFC &REC Limited; tariff policy reforms encompassing consumer rights, promotion of industry and sustainability of power sector and Distribution Reforms in power sector.

While the terms of reference of the above Task Force will be as under:

To study each of the schemes, benefits & relaxations announced, by Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme; to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the Union territory for each scheme, benefits & relaxation and prepare an estimate of total quantum of benefit and total number of beneficiaries for the initiatives by 25.06.2020; to project the requirements to Government of India for early access to funds/benefits; to initiate and monitor steps to be taken by departments on each initiative; to meet at least, once a week to review the progress and coordinate between departments on the activities assigned and to submit fortnightly reports in a brief, summarised format for perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the 1st and -15th of every-month beginning from 15.06.2020. The format for the purpose shall be circulated by Planning, Development & Monitoring Department by 12.06.2020.

By another order, the government has constituted a Task Force on Reforms for Growth, comprising senior officers, for implementation of various initiatives, schemes and relief measures.

The Task Force would comprise Financial Commissioner, Finance Department as Chairman and Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs as its members.

The initiatives to be implemented by the Task Force shall include One Nation One Ration Card”, 100% portability to achieve by March 2021 and complete FPS automation by March 2021. Use of technology systems enabling migrants to access public distribution (ration) from any fair price shop by March 2021; Reforms in Urban Local body revenues, Power sector reforms and Ease of Doing Business.

The terms of reference of the above Task Force will be to study each of the schemes, benefits and relaxations announced by the Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme, to examine and determine the additional quantum of benefit that can be obtained for the Union Territory of J&K for each scheme, benefits and relaxation and prepare an estimate of total quantum of benefit and total number of beneficiaries for the initiatives by 25.06.2020, to project the requirements to Government of India for early access to funds/benefits, to initiate and monitor steps to be taken by departments on each initiative, to meet at least once a week to review the progress and coordinate action between departments on the activities assigned and to submit fortnightly report in a brief, summarised format for perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the Ist and 15th of every month beginning from 15.06.2020. The format for the purpose shall be circulated by Planning, Development & Monitoring Department by 12.06.2020.