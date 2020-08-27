Three chain snatchers arrested; stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakhs recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Today three cases of chain snatching were registered at P/S Bakshi Nagar. Police acting swiftly on the information, apprehended three suspects namely 1.) Pranav Sharma S/o Raman Sharma R/o Jullaka Mohalla, Jammu 2.) Ripu Dhawan Singh S/o Subdeep Singh R/o Panjtirthi, Jammu 3.) Ajay Partap Singh Jamwal @ Abbu S/o Manmohan Singh R/o Narayana, Kachi Chawni, Jammu.• On this, three cases bearing FIR No. 112/2020, 123/2020 and 125/2020 respectively were registered.• Suspected persons were arrested and on further questioning revealed their involvement in the said cases and on their disclosure gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lacs were recovered.The vehicles used for chain snatching has also been seized and further investigation is going on to ascertain their involvement in any other case.
