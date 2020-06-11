Terrorism must end, J&K people should benefit from dividends of peace: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir must see an end to terrorism which has brought endless pain and destruction to the people of this beautiful place. J&K Police along with Army and CAPFs are working in that direction tirelessly. This was stated by the Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh during his visit to the J&K Police Cargo building in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The DGP accompanied by IG Kashmir inaugurated a newly constructed Mess-cum-Barrack block at Police Component (Cargo) Shergarhi Srinagar for jawans.

SP Cargo Tahir Ashraf and other officers and jawans were present on the occasion.

Soon after the inauguration, the DGP interacted with the officers and jawans in the elite Cargo unit of J&K Police.

He complimented various police districts and units which along with Army and CRPF carried out successful operations against terrorists, who as per the agenda of their Pakistan handlers and agencies to keep this place in turmoil and people in agony are responsible for regular innocent killings of locals and attacks on security forces involved in maintaining and strengthening peaceful environment.

Lauding the role of CAPFs including BSF, SSB, CISF, ITBP and especially CRPF who has rendered significant services shoulder to shoulder with JKP day and night in providing a better security environment to this place, he exalted its field commanders and all ranks and expressed his compliments and gratitude to them all.

JKP shares its sacrifices and laurels with them, he added.

He said together we will achieve our mission of having a peaceful and happy era for the people we serve here and who have lost so much due to evil designs of a hostile untrustworthy neighbour.

He expressed anguish over the three civilian killings by the terrorists and assured that the culprits would be brought to justice for which efforts are on.

In all these cases the terrorists have been identified and they would be exposed to people for their inhuman acts of violence.

He congratulated a boy who even after joining terrorists realised the futility of this wrong path has come back and re-united with his family.

He hoped that an appeal made by the family of another youth from South Kashmir to their son who went missing a few days back would have desired impact on him.

The DGP assured such youth who have gone astray under various pressures in the recent past would be assisted by police in case they choose to return back leaving the dreadful path forced on them by vested elements.

He urged all ranks of police, army and CAPFs to be people friendly and compassionate during the conduct of various duties, while being equally tough with the perpetrators of violence and combating terrorism forced on the people by Pakistan and its agencies. The commitment, devotion and synergy among JKP and different security agencies is paying rich dividends and we shall continue to have oneness in our thoughts and actions while upholding the security and sovereignty of our country.

We are committed in providing a more peaceful atmosphere for the people of J&K,” he said, and added that Pakistan sponsored terror outfits shall be dealt with adequate responses.

He said that with least collateral damages in most of the operations, Police and security forces are displaying their discipline and professionalism in handling such situations.

The DGP said that it’s the time to be more watchful and alert as the terrorists and their handlers across have plans to stir and step up violence and acts of terror against members of the civil society and Security Forces to take out their desperation to recent losses to terrorist cadres. He said that security grids be geared up for suitable responses in the highly sensitive areas.

He said every one must respect people’s genuine concerns and needs and seek their cooperation in working jointly and in partnership in our day to day challenges especially now when COVID-19 has emerged as a major threat.

He said role of social and religious leaders in motivating and convincing people to observe COVID-19 protocols, especially during the festivals of Baisakhi, Navratri, holy month of Ramzan followed by Eid, was highly significant and we express our thanks to them in particular and the people and youth in General and urge their continued support and cooperation in future.

Referring to the welfare measures adopted for jawans and officers of J&K Police, the DGP said that Police Headquarters is taking every step in improving the building infrastructure whether it is at workplace or living place. He said that J&K Police organization is working out with the competent authorities to build additional infrastructure and to provide better facilities for its personnel.

“We are also trying to extend more services to people in terms of Cyber Wing, Women Police stations, Anti Narcotic Task Force etc,” he added.

Later in the afternoon the DGP inaugurated Jammu and Kashmir Police Security camp created to add additional space for our police ranks for special duties during Shri Amarnath Yatra and other contingency requirements of deployments and accommodation on some special occasions at Pantha Chowk.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughul, SP West Shahzad Salaria and other jurisdictional police officers were present on the occasion.