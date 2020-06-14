Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.
Rajput’s last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani’s Chhichhore .
He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there, Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.
His manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a high rise building on June 9.
The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta made his foray into films with Kai Po Che! in 2013.
He has starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance , MS Dhoni: The Untold Story , Raabta , Kedarnath and Sonchiriya . (PTI)
Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging in Bandra home
It’s high time to take the brave step: Ali Abbas on his action film with Katrina
Sonu Sood stopped from meeting migrants at Bandra Terminus
Post-production on ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ to begin Monday: Shoojit Sircar
I put out a word everywhere that I am ready to work: Sushmita Sen
© 2020 State Times Daily Newspaper