Sports Council to celebrate 6th Int’l Yoga Day

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council is going to celebrate 6th International Day of Yoga on June 21 at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh here from 6 am to 7 am. A statement issued here on Saturday by JKSC said that in this connection, the council has invited public and sports fraternity to join the Yoga sessions by Yoga expert Shabir Ahmed Dar. “We will be available at Facebook page @ jammu and kashmir Sports Council which will be e live telecast common yoga protocol issued by Ministry of Ayush Government of India,” it added. The event is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.
Sonu Sood stopped from meeting migrants at Bandra Terminus
Post-production on ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ to begin Monday: Shoojit Sircar
I put out a word everywhere that I am ready to work: Sushmita Sen
Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dead
I pick up notes and moments from everyday life: Shoojit Sircar on his cinema
© 2020 State Times Daily Newspaper