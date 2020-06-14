Sports Council to celebrate 6th Int’l Yoga Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council is going to celebrate 6th International Day of Yoga on June 21 at Gindun Stadium Rajbagh here from 6 am to 7 am.

A statement issued here on Saturday by JKSC said that in this connection, the council has invited public and sports fraternity to join the Yoga sessions by Yoga expert Shabir Ahmed Dar.

“We will be available at Facebook page @ jammu and kashmir Sports Council which will be e live telecast common yoga protocol issued by Ministry of Ayush Government of India,” it added.

