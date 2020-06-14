Shramik Special train with 1,106 leaves for Bihar

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: As part of evacuation of outbound migrant workers stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, Shramik special train carrying about 1,106 passengers on Saturday left for Bihar from Katra amid observance of all necessary preventive protocols regarding COVID-19.
