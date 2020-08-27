Shiv Sena demands reservation for Dogra youth

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray Jammu-Kashmir unit on Wednesday staged protest, demanding 80 per cent reservation in jobs in government and private sectors for the Dogra youths. Led by Manish Sahni, State President Shiv Sena, the party activists assembled Party Office at Channi Himmat and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Talking to reporters here, Sahni termed 80 per cent reservation for Dogras in government and private sector jobs as they reserve full rights because they are the genuine domicile of Jammu and Kashmir. Sahni said Shiv Sena has stand by with every Dogra who are the permanent residents of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State.

Sahni said that Jammu and Kashmir was a Dogra principality, Dogra people of every community and religion living here by maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood since long. He said that for the last 73 years, there has been a conspiracy to eradicate Dogra identity by Kashmiri rulers. With the withdrawal of Article 370, Dogra had seen a ray of hope to regain his identity, but the Central Government’s neglectful attitude has done much.

Sahni said that BJP leaders taking Dogras to be granted which will prove very expensive to them. At the same time, he also criticized the censure declaration made by the so-called six parties, which are not in favor of Jammu Dogra. He said that most of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are happy that they have got independence from these political conspirators who ruled for decades for their families and looted the resources of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state with open hands.

Sahni said that he is not weeping Article 370, but has been in the guise of it for his lost paradise. Sahni also cautioned people of Jammu too where few leaders from Jammu from these parties are giving statements for the Statehood.

Shiv Sena urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Central Government to ensure that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir get 80 per cent reservation in jobs in government and private sectors.

Among those who joined the protest included Mehila president Meenakshi Chibber, Gen Secretary Vikas Bakshi, working President Ashwini Gupta, Secretary Raj Singh, Joint Secretary Raju Salaria, Sanjeev Siodan were present.