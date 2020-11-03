Seven narco smugglers nabbed with drugs, cash

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR/MENDHAR: The Udhampur and Mendhar police nabbed seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and cash from their possession.

Police party of Police Station Udhampur led by SHO Udhampur Inspector Vijay Choudary intercepted a Tavera (JK03D-6434) and two scooties (JK02BS 5440 and JK02CJ 0708) for frisking at village Thard on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

During searches, six Kg of Charas along with Rs one lakh cash was recovered from the possession of six narcotic smugglers who were arrested on the spot.

The narco smugglers have been identified as Nissar Ahmed Butt, son of Mohd Rafi Butt, resident of Momen, Danjipura, District Anantnag; Irfan Pal, son of Ab Rashid Pal, resident of Babapul Shopian; Samrat Mugal, son of Mohd Waris, resident of Gujar Nagar Jammu; Amir Choudry, son of Ab. Rashid, resident of Gujar Nagar, Jammu; Nazer Mohd., son of Aijaz Ahmed, resident of UP, at present staying at Sunjwan, Jammu and Azam Mohd, resident of Bathindi Jammu.

FIR 566/2020 under section 8/20 NDPS was registered against them at Police Station Udhampur.

In another action, a joint Naka was established by Mendhar Police near Government Degree College along with 37 RR on the basis of reliable information.

During checking, one person namely Karan Dutta, son of Koshal Dutta, resident of Dharana was intercepted and during frisking three packets weighing around 2.5 kg heroin was recovered from his possession. FIR 258/20 under sections 8/21/22 NDPS has been registered against him at Police Station Mendhar.