Satyadeep installed as President Rotary Club Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A new Rotary Club has been set -up in Kathua, installation ceremony of which was organized on Tuesday. Dr. Dushyant Choudhary, District Governor Nominee 2022-23, RI District 3070 installed Satyadeep as Charter President, Indu Rekha as Secretary and Kewal Chander as the Treasurer of the club.

OP Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Kathua was the Chief Guest while Dr. Ashok Choudhary CMO Kathua and Rtn. Ashish Langer, Club Advisor were Guests of Honour. Rtn. Sanjeev Vaid Zonal Chair & Rtn. Sunil Sawhney were the special guests.

The new team includes Shashi Rani, Subhash Kumar Sharma, Sanjeevan Jyoti, Dr. Pushpa Raina, Uma Chhiber, Ashwani Chhiber, Anuradha Bawa, Vias Dutt Bawa, Rahul Mahajan, Ritu Mahajan, Charu Gupta, Satender Pathania, Vinod Kumar, Angrez Singh, Parvinder Paul Singh, Surinder Kaur and Ravinder Sharma. All the members were pinned-up by the DGN.

DC Kathua also became the honourary member of Club and assured his full cooperation. Speaking on the occasion he said that such clubs would definitely help for the upliftment of down trodden and together with the support of administration club shall strive to community service. DC Kathua congratulated and wished all the very best to the club members for future endeavours.