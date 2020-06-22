Samagra Shiksha celebrates International Yoga Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As part of International Yoga Day celebration, Samagra Shiksha in association with Arogya Bharti and Radio Big FM on Sunday organized live Yoga sessions at SRML Higher Secondary School Jammu.

Maintaining social distancing; the experts from Arogya Bharti conducted half an hour session performing different Aasanas and illustrating their health benefits.

The session was joined by Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Dr. Arun Manhas and senior staff of Radio 92.7 Big FM (Reliance Group).

The live session, which was streamed through Digital Educational Platform, J&K Knowledge Network and Facebook Pages of Samagra Shiksha as well as Big FM, was attended by students, teachers and parents from across the UT.

The experts demonstrated different Aasanas starting from ‘Surya Namaskar’ to Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and explained that this ancient form of fitness with roots in India focuses on developing mental and physical balance besides boosting strength and flexibility. Meanwhile, an online competition was organized by Samagra Shiksha in which 300 videos displaying different Yoga Aasanas were received from the students of classes 6th to 12th from all the districts including Kashmir division which were being evaluated to screen the winners. Dr. Asgar Samoon congratulated Samagra Shiksha for organizinge such events and involving students in curricular activities especially in the period of COVID crisis. He stated that practicing Yoga is said to come with many benefits for both mental and physical health. “Learning Yoga at an early age can have enormous advantages on the general well -being as well as the prosperity of the students”, he added.

Dr. Samoon stressed that teachers must encourage their students to practice Yoga and other physical workouts right from the early age.

Later, Dr. Arun Manhas expressed gratitude to Arogya Bharti and 92.7 Big FM for their associations and making this event a grand success. He revealed that Yoga plays a vital role especially among the youngsters to maintain mental as well as physical stability.