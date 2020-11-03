Residents protest as water shortage strikes Sartingal Panchayat

Locals staging protest at Bhadarwah.

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Residents of Sartingal Panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir’s additional district Bhadarwah on Tuesday took to the streets protesting the shortage of water for the past one month. The villagers gathered on Sartingal – Chamba Road as the area is the worst affected by the water crisis.

Residents mostly women blocked the Sartingal-Chamba road 5km from Bhadarwah town to protest against the non-availability of potable water supply in the area for more than a month now.

The protesters including women alleged that the negligence of the authorities forced them to come on roads.

They raised slogans against Jal Shakti Vibhag officials for allegedly ignoring their repeated request to arrange water. As none of the officials responded to their calls for talks, the protesters broke pitchers on road to register their resentment.

Articulating anger against the acute drinking water scarcity they have been grappling for over a month. The protestors raised slogans against Jal Shakti Vibhag, saying that the officers of the department are apathetic towards the woes of the villagers. The women protestors warned administration that if the drinking water problem is not addressed in a day or two the villagers would start hunger strike along with their children.

According to protestors, despite the villagers having time and again appealed to the Jal Shakti executive engineer, junior engineer and field officers to address their drinking water woes, nothing had happened.

Shabnam (46), a resident of upper Sartingal said that we are being forced to survive under severe water crisis since long but now we are running out of patience as we keep on moving from dawn to dusk to fetch water in spine chilling cold and treacherous condition. Under these circumstances, we can not survive for long and if the water supply is not restored, the only option left with us is to go on hunger strike.

“On one hand government is assuring to provide safe drinking water to every soul under ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ and has been also propagating to be part of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, on the other hand ground staff is making mockery of flagship schemes by denying people of potable water for months at a stretch,” said Yog Raj Manhas (66) of Sartingal.

When contacted ADC Bhadarwah , Rakesh Kumar said, “I was not aware of the issue and send a team there immediately to cross check and will also visit there personally as the issue raised by the villagers is of very serious nature.”

“I assure you that the potable water supply to Sartingal Panchayat will be restored at the earliest and if any of our staff member is found guilty of dereliction of duty, that will be taken to task,” ADC added.