Randhawa tours flood affected areas, assesses damages

State Times news

JAMMU: Former Member Legislative Council (MLC), Ch. Vikram Randhawa, on Thursday conducted an extensive tour to flood affected areas in Gandhi Nagar assembly segment and took stock of the damages occurred due to incessant rains.

The places where Randhawa visited include Trikuta Nagar Extension, Dharap, Channi Rama, Model Town, Nanak Nagar, Gadigarh, Rohi, Chatha Pind and Chatha Farm.

During his visit to the flood affected areas, Randhawa took stock of the damages occurred due to floods following incessant rains in last three days that has paralyzed normal life.

While interacting with the local residents Randhawa sought their opinion in avoiding such conditions in coming future and said that natural calamities cannot be averted but the quantum of damages can be reduced having foolproof mechanism in place.

He also requested people to avoid going near natural water bodies as there is every apprehension the water level may rise following continuous heavy rainfall.

Randhawa also assured people that whatever required to ensure that such conditions and damages may not occur in future would be taken into consideration.

He urged upon the people to ensure that proper drainage system is in place wherever they purchase a plot to construct a house so that such conditions be avoided.

He further said that it has been observed that unplanned colonies are facing such conditions. He also urged upon the administration and Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure proper drainage system before issuing building permissions so that flood like situation is avoided in future.

Those who accompanied former MLC include Bharat Bhushan Mandal Pradhan, Hardev Singh, Ajay Gupta, Dr Yudhveer Singh (all Councillors), Avtar Singh Shanty Sarpanch, Charanjeet Singh and Lovely Singh.