Rana flags off 4 days trekking camp

NAGROTA: Trekking gives an opportunity to traverse rocks, navigate exposed roots and climb over fallen trees, feel the flora and fauna of mother nature, besides improves your physical and psychological health immensely, said Devender Singh Rana, while interacting with the students of different schools from Jammu zone before flagging off of a four days residential trekking camp at Panjgrian (Nagrota), here on Sunday.

This four day residential trekking camp was organized by Panchayat Panjgrian in coordination with Department of Youth Services and Sports wherein 50 students from different schools of Jammu zone are participating.

Interacting with the participating children, Devender Singh Rana said it will be a fun and great experience for you as you trek over the slopes and hills in Panjgrian, Damuni and Kwara where you will see a magnificent panoramic view of your Jammu city from the top of the hills and these scenic beauty will not less than the Blue Lagoons of America, which will rejuvenate your inner soul.

“Walking several hours a day you feel proud of your endurance, which boosts your confidence and makes you prepare for the next height and challenge and this same spirit you should adopt in your daily lives, he said.

NC Provincial President said you are the future of India and future of Jammu and Kashmir and you all together have to build a new India, a new Jammu and Kashmir and that will only be possible when you inculcate in yourself the values of life, discipline and culture.

Rana advised the children to strictly follow the SOPs/guidelines during their trek to contain the spread of COVID-19 and also ask them to educate the people whom they met on their four day trekking in the area.

Those present on the occasion included Sarpanch Panjgrian, Thoru Ram, ZEPO Sports, Jasbir Singh, Numberdar Rattan Singh, Panch Bashir Ahmed, Panch, Kallu, Panch, Krishan, Panch, ex- Sarpanch ,Gopal Singh and Ramgopal.