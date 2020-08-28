Rajnath holds video conferencing with J&K NCC Cadets

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with NCC Cadets via video conferencing. NCC Cadets from 17 NCC Directorates located all over the country directly interacted with Defence Minister.

In this context, fifteen NCC Cadets of 2 J&K Bn which comprised of 5 Cadets from GGM Science College and 10 Cadets from MAM College attended the event at NCC Directorate, Canal Road, Jammu.

Major Karan Singh attended the event on behalf of all the ANOs along with the cadets.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, academic and professional growth of students has received a big jolt. To counter this, DG NCC Training App was launched by the Minister which is a plethora of knowledge for NCC Cadets.

This has been done to ensure that the professional growth of NCC Cadets is not hampered.

It is pertinent to mention that NCC cadets have been engaged in logistics and supply chain management duties during this COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring supply of essential food material, medicines, assisting in traffic duties etc.