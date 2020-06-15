Purple revolution leading Doda farmers towards PM’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

State Times News

BHADARWAH: Giving up the age old traditional farming of growing maize crops, 200 progressive farmers residing on the vast hilly slopes of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district have successfully embraced comparatively more profitable aromatic lavender farming thereby starting a purple revolution in the area.

Farmers of hilly district Doda, who are growing lavender under Union Government’s Aroma Mission said that by adopting farming of unconventional aromatic plants, they are on path of practically fulfilling PM’s dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

To increase the income of small and marginal farmers, CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) Government of India, with primary focus of research on drug discovery from natural products.

Aroma Mission was initiated, which is aimed to popularize aromatic crops and provide end-to-end technology and value-addition solutions to farmers across the country.

A native of Europe, IIIM (Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine) introduced Lavender in the temperate regions of the Jammu division under CSIR-Aroma Mission in 2018 and tried to popularize it in Doda, Kishtwar, and Rajouri districts.

Finding suitable cold climate and favourable growing conditions, 200 small and marginal farmers of Bhadarwah region of Doda district soon took the initiative in a big way and started cultivating lavender in their fields at several villages including Tapri, Lehrote, Kellar, Koundla, Himote, Sartingal, Butla, Nalthi and Nakshari.

Dr Sumeet Gairola, Senior Scientist, CSIR- IIIM Jammu said that till March 2020 under CSIR-Aroma Mission, Quality planting material (QPM) of 8 lakh rooted plants of Lavender were provided free of cost to 500 farmers in the Jammu region for 100 acres of land.

Dr Gairola added that beside giving them technical support, free essential oil distillation facilities were provided to the farmers of Bhadarwah and through CSIR-IIIM interventions, they have produced more than 800 liter of lavender oil worth Rs. Eighty lakhs between years 2018-2020.

After Ministry of Science and technology initiative which has started paying rich dividends to small farmers, local entrepreneurs have also started encouraging lavender producers by providing them the required infrastructure at their doorsteps to extract oil and the appropriate market to sell it.

Touqeer Bagban, proprietor Natural Essential oils said that we have been encouraging farmers of Bhaderwah since 2010 to adopt cultivation of aromatic plants, keeping in view economic, infrastructure, conceptual need, we have installed five distillation columns in different villages of Bhadarwah beside providing them access to sell their produce in international market.

Farmers have already started harvesting and distillation of lavender in Bhadarwah. Due to favourable weather and timely rains, they are having a bumper crop and expecting good return as the cost of lavender oil is Rs 10,000 per litre.

Women folk who have switched to lavender farming are the happier lot as now they spend very little time in the fields and can utilise their time in other activities as well.