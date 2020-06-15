PoK will wish to be part of India: Rajnath

JAN SAMWAD RALLY FOR J&K

India no longer weak, won’t compromise on national pride

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: The Modi government will change the face of Jammu and Kashmir with its development works so much that people from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will demand to be part of India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a virtual Jan Samvad rally for Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said when people of PoK will want to be freed of Pakistan’s occupation and be part of India, then this will lead to the fulfilment of Parliament’s resolution that the region is an integral part of the country.

“Our government has been successful in sending the message that Jammu and Kashmir’s development is its priority. Our effort in the next five years will be to change its face so much that people of PoK will feel envious. They will wish that if they were part of India, then their fate too would have changed,” he said.

“Let’s wait for what happens in future. There will be demand from PoK to be freed of Pakistan’s occupation and to live with India. When this happens, then Parliament’s resolution will also be fulfilled,” the minister said.

While piloting in Parliament a resolution for annulling Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into union territories last year, Home Minister Amit Shah had reiterated that PoK and Aksai Chin, which is under China’s occupation, are integral part of India.

Parliament has also earlier passed resolution that PoK is part of India.

With Indian channels now including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit, which are under Pakistan’s occupation, in their weather report, this has changed “temperature” in the neighbouring country which, Singh said, is now creating more mischief, a reference to terrorism in the Valley.

Indian security forces have been giving befitting reply, he asserted.

The defence minister described Article 370, which had given the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, as a “stain” which has been removed due to the courage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Pakistan’s and terrorist organisation ISIS’ flags would be seen in protests in Kashmir, now Indian Tricolour is visible there, he said.

Singh said India’s global standing has increased so much that earlier most countries supported Pakistan on the issue of Article 370, while now not only other countries but even many Muslim nations have backed India.

He named Malaysia and Turkey as among the few Muslim nations which have not supported India over its move to nullify Article 370.

He cited a number of development works undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir, including establishment of central universities and AIIMS, and said the central government has spent over Rs 2 lakh crore there in 2014-19.

Earlier, money meant for the region’s development would often be lost to corruption, and separatists and some other politicians would at times speak in favour of Pakistan, he said.

“Their back has been broken,” he said, referring to the revocation of Article 370.

The BJP under Modi has proved that it does what it says by fulfilling its nearly 70 year-old promises with “a snap of the fingers” the moment it gets opportunity, he said.

At times even our workers felt that our party would not be able to scrap Articles 370 and 35A, but this has been done now, ending discrimination against people and integrating the region fully with India, he said.

Referring to the series of virtual rallies being organised by the BJP to address people in different parts of the country by using broadcast and internet platforms, the former BJP president said Indian politics has moved into “digital world”.

The country has seen all round development under Modi, with its economy rising and global prestige enhanced, he said, presenting a report card of the government’s works as it recently marked the first anniversary of its second term.

With critics questioning the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of lockdown, Singh said its efforts have drawn praise from organisations like the WHO.

It cannot be imagined as to what our condition would be if the lockdown was not enforced, he said.

Amid a standoff with China on the Ladakh border, Defence Minister said that India will never compromise on its “national pride”, asserting that its security capability has risen and it is no longer a “weak” country.

He also assured the opposition that the central government will not keep Parliament or anyone in the dark about developments on the border and will share details at an appropriate time.

“I want to assure that we will not compromise with national pride under any circumstance. India has become strong in its national security. India is no longer a weak India. Our strength has risen. But this strength is not meant to frighten anyone. If we are increasing our strength we are doing so to secure our country,” Singh said.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in an over five-week standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions, and demanded their immediate withdrawal for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.

The senior BJP leader said China has expressed wish to resolve the dispute with India through talks, and the Indian government also has a similar view.

“This is also our effort to defuse the tussle between India and China through military and diplomatic level talks,” he said, stating that the two countries are engaged in military level dialogue.

Referring to the row, he noted that a dispute has arisen between India and China and some people have asking “what has been happening on India-China border, in Ladakh”.

From time to time, people have been informed about the ongoing developments, he said, adding that his government appreciates the role of opposition in democracy and respects it.

The Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, has been raising questions about the border dispute and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be transparent about it.

Gandhi had recently alleged that China has taken away India’s territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime minister’s silence on the issue, saying he has vanished.

Singh asserted that India is secure in its defence and is augmenting its strength, and noted that Rafale fighter aircraft will arrive in July, boosting its air firepower.