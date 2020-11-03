PHE workers Kam Choro Hartal enters Day 39

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: PHE Employees United Front hold a protest by beating utensils at PHE Station Barrian Udhampur, under the chairmanship of Som Nath Senior Trade Union Leader Jammu Province, shouted slogan against the UT Government.

In the protest Som Nath strongly criticised the attitude of the UT Government as Kam Choro Hartal entered in 39th day. He said that LG Government failed to solve the genuine demands of the PHE Workers and no spokes person of UT Government / concern Advisor / Commissioner Secretary come forward to say anything on running Kam Chod Hartal. “Government is non-bothered about the conditions of poor workers as well as general public suffering badly since 39 days. Senior Leader of the Front appealed to the LG Manoj Kumar Sinha to personally intervene into the matter and solve the issues in favour of the poor workers before Diwali.

The various long pending genuine demands highlighted in the protest were regularization of CP/ITI/Land Cases Workers; release of pending wages; implementation of minimum wages Act as per UT status; clearance of dues of retired daily wagers, etc.

Som Nath Senior Trade Union Leader Jammu Province, appealed to workers be unite and stand for the fulfillment of genuine demands, further appealed to the PHE Administration to take only 8 hours service per day from the regular employees and not to compel them for the strike also because they have also so many demands like DPC, Shortage of Staff, Change of Designation etc.

Other who spoke on the occasion Senior Front Leaders Rajinder Sharma, Kulbushan Bhat, Karan Singh, Shamsher Singh, Suraj Parkash, Dinesh Kesar and Amit Dubey.