Pharma Company penalised for misleading consumer care details

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The field executives of Legal Metrology Department during a routine inspection on Saturday seized some samples of drugs (medical devices) carrying non functional consumer care number thereby violating Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities ) Rules, 2011. Accordingly Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology, Kashmir slapped a fine of Rs. 25000 on the erring Pharma company for the lapses.

The consumer contact- number provided on the label of seized product was not operational for several weeks and moreover, manner of declarations was not as per the aforesaid laws.

The Legal Notice was served to the company which in turn confessed the lapses and requested the authorities to compound the offence departmentally instead of referring it to the Court of law.

It is a right of a consumer to know the price, net quantity, consumer care details, month and year of manufacturer and address of the manufacturer while purchasing any medical device.