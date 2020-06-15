Pak firing along LoC in Poonch, Uri; soldier martyred, two injured

Over 2,000 ceasefire violations this year

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: An Army jawan was martyred and two others were injured when Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district while forward areas in Rampur sector of Uri also came under heavy shelling from across, officials said on Sunday.

The jawan is the third Army personnel to get martyred in Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month.

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Poonch sector on Saturday (night). Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire and in the incident, Sepoy Lungambui Abonmei was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries, a defence spokesman said.

He said sepoy Abonmei was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier.

The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the spokesman said. The officials said two more soldiers, Sepoy Lienkhothien Senghon and Sepoy Tangsoik Kwianiungar, were injured in the firing and subsequently airlifted to the army base hospital in Udhampur. The three soldiers were injured in Pakistani firing and shelling in Shahpur-Kerni sector during the overnight shelling, the officials said. The mortal remains of the deceased soldier were handed over to his unit after postmortem at district hospital Poonch and is being dispatched to his home town in Assam for last rites, they said.

They said the casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to the Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector.

Pakistani troops shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Rampur sector in Baramulla district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Rampur sector and the third in the north Kashmir district in the last three days.

“On 14 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur by firing mortars and other weapons,” defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Kamalkote Sector in Uri area of the district. A 48-year-old woman was killed on Friday in a ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector of the district.

Akhtar Begum, wife of Zahoor Ahmad Chechi, was killed on the spot when her house at Batgran was hit by a shell. A 23-year-old woman was also injured in the incident.

Four residential houses and a mosque have been damaged in the shelling by Pakistani troops.

Several families have taken refuge either in underground safety bunkers or moved to safer places elsewhere in the Uri tehsil.

Meanwhile, officials said that as many as 2027 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have taken place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir till June 10 this year, an increase of almost 69 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019.

The increased violations are being viewed by senior security officials as an attempt by Pakistan to provide fire cover to terrorists sneaking from across the border to keep the pot boiling.

The year 2019 witnessed a total of 3,168 ceasefire violations against 1,629 in 2018.

A total of 2027 ceasefire violations took place this year till June 10, with the highest number of 411 violations taking place in March, a senior official said, quoting the latest data compiled by the Army.

He said January recorded 367 ceasefire violations, February (366), April (387) and May (382), while the first 10 days of June saw 114 incidents of firing and shelling from Pakistan.

Against this, 926 ceasefire violations took place in the same period in 2019 with the highest 267 reported in March followed by 234 in April, 221 in May, 215 in February, 203 in January and 60 till June 10 last year, the official said.

Since the revoking of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August last year, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire on an average of 11 times daily, the official said.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had recently said that a few groups of terrorists have managed to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past under the cover of Pakistani firing but said a large number of infiltration attempts were eliminated by alert troops guarding the LoC and the International border.

This time they did not even wait for the snow to melt as the first group of terrorists was launched in March itself As per the assessment of reports, 150 to 250 terrorists were present in training camps across the LoC in Kashmir, while 125 to 150 terrorists were present across the IB and LoC in Jammu region (waiting for a chance to infiltrate into this side), the police chief had said.

The official said a total of 100 terrorists, including over a dozen top commanders of various outfits, have been killed so far in separate encounters in the Union Territory this year.

As many as 28 terrorists were killed in April, while 22 others were killed in the past fortnight, the officials said, adding 18 terrorists each were eliminated in January and May and seven each in February and March.

A total of 158 terrorists were killed in 2019, while the number of terrorists killed a year earlier was 254, the officials said, adding 213 others were killed in 2017.