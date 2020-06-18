Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri, Naugam

State Times News

JAMMU: Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Wednesday, prompting Indian Army to give a befitting reply, officials said. “At around 7.15 pm, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and resorting to intense shelling of mortars along LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district,” a defence spokesperson said. “Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he said. Firing and shelling between two sides were going on when last reports came in, officials said.

Earlier, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Naugam sector by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, the Defence spokesman said.

“On 16 June 2020, in late evening hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along LoC in Naugam Sector by firing mortars and other weapons,” the spokesman said. He further said that Indian Army gave a befitting response to ceasefire violation. No casualties were reported in the incident, the spokesman added.