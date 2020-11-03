Notorious drug peddler arrested with 2,250 tablets

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Srinagar Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered psychotropic tablets from his possession. Police arrested Nawaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Doodganga Nallah Balgardan Srinagar and recovered 2,550 Alprazolam tablets from his possession. FIR 135/20 has been registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj. More arrests are likely to be made, police said.
Pristine Glory of Jammu: Basohli Fort
Gaalib-film on Afzal Guru’s son being released in December; trailer out
Not disappointed at not getting to act in more Hindi films: Shruti Haasan
NCB arrests TV actress for procuring drugs in Mumbai
Mumbai man posed as film star to lure minors online, sold child porn to international ‘clients’: CBI
© 2020 State Times Daily Newspaper