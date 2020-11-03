Notorious drug peddler arrested with 2,250 tablets

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Police arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered psychotropic tablets from his possession. Police arrested Nawaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Doodganga Nallah Balgardan Srinagar and recovered 2,550 Alprazolam tablets from his possession. FIR 135/20 has been registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj. More arrests are likely to be made, police said.