NOT ACCEPTABLE

India’s strong reaction to Nepal’s move on clearing a bill in its parliament to redraw the political map of the country claiming Indian territories under its realms is fairly justified and needs drubbing at all levels. The Indian government has rightly maintained that this artificial enlargement of claims is not tenable. The step taken by the Nepalese Government by all means has closed the doors for resolving boundary issues through talks to large extent thus damaging the cordial cord that the people of the two countries have since times immemorial. The reports suggesting Nepalese Prime Minister showing reluctance towards India’s dialogue offer over the issue surely has some backend exigency involving other stakeholders in the region as that country’s premier was unbending on the aforesaid constitutional amendment inspite of the fact that it will drastically dent the future negotiations and of course the strong relations being enjoyed by the two nations so far. The step is seen in the country as an irrevocable debacle of the harmonious bilateral ties and therefore the next step by India should be taken with utmost care as furtive players in the game might have dangerous plans to hit the country hard. India’s claim over the issue is quite reasonable that Nepal has significantly erred in taking the aforesaid step lacking support of historical facts or evidence. According to reports, main Opposition parties viz Nepali Congress (NC), Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) voted in support of the government bill to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national emblem by incorporating the new controversial map. Nepal’s move to issue the new political map was triggered by India’s inauguration of an 80-km road to Lipulekh on the border with Tibet to facilitate the movement of pilgrims going to the Kailash Mansarovar. Besides, Nepal had been irked over India depicting Kalapani as part of a new map of the union territory of Ladakh. Contrary to Indian stance of offering talks on the issue, officials in that country claim to have made three proposals to India for talks since last November which were not materialised on account of India’s cold response.