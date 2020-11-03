Northern Command holds Annual Principals Meet

Maj Gen. Rajiv Nanda, MG-IC- Adm ,HQs Northern Command handing over trophy to a principal.

UDHAMPUR: Head Quarter (HQ) Northern Command has hosted Annual Northern Command (NC) Principles’ meet 2020 through virtual mode on Tuesday.

Maj Gen. Rajiv Nanda, MG-IC- Adm ,HQs NC was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Event began with the inaugural address by the Chief Guest followed by the academic appraisal and update by Col AK Sharma (Retd) Dir AWES (NC). Various command schools and faculty members have been awarded for their best performance in the session 2019 -20. The academic trophy for class XII and for class X for the session 2019-20 was bagged by APS Nagrota whereas the Sports Trophy as well as Co-curricular activities Trophy for the session 2019-20 both have been lifted by APS Udhampur.

Sanjeev Kumar, Principal APS Udhampur has been awarded second time with the best Principal Award for the session 2019-20. In best PGT category, while Preety Gupta from APS Nagrota also been been awarded. Rajat Bhaduri from APS Udhampur and Kuldeep Kumar from APS Nagrota have been awarded for best TGT and best PRT respectively for the session 2019-20. Various agenda points have been discussed for the session 2020-21 by Dir AWES. Other dignitaries Maj Gen P.S. Sehrawat, SM GOC 71 Sub Area (Patron APS Udhampur and APS Dhar Road) , Maj Gen Dr RK Raina, SM (Retd) MD AWES, Col Deepak Gupta (Retd), Dir Schools, Col AK Sharma (Retd) Dir AWES (NC) Patrons and Chairmen of schools and respected Principles of NC as well as guest Principals of other Commands were present in meeting.