Necessary decision

Dear Editor,

The Supreme Court of India has recently passed an order which is related to ensure free travel and food for migrant workers. It is a necessary and welcoming decision. As a consequence of lockdown, migrant workers are suffering numerous challenges. They are homeless, jobless and struggling to fulfill their basic needs of life. Most of the migrant workers were forced to travel by freight carriers or on foot. Today, it is a harst reality that the human rights of migrant workers are being violated openly. So all the state-governments should replan about free traveling of migrant workers for sending them home safely.

Amit Singh Kushwaha,

Satna (M.P.).