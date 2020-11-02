‘NCC annual training camp proceeding exceptionally well’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The week-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) annual training camp by 2 J&K Girls Battalion is proceeding exceptionally well here, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

The camp, which started on October 28 at Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, is being attended by around 200 girl cadets. The training programme is being executed in a prudent way to provide overall exposure to cadets pertaining to the vast realm of the NCC, the spokesman said.

He said that amid the coronavirus pandemic, major thrust is being given on COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of cadets participating in the training camp.

The spokesman said that as a prerequisite for allotment of barracks, cadets took rapid-antigen tests, which was again conducted in a phased manner, as per COVID-19 protocols.

The girl cadets are being trained to transcend obstacles like gate vault, clear jump, high-wall, zig-zag balance and double ditch, he said, adding that they are also being given weapons training.

Map-reading and drills, and honing of skills of cadets and developing their personality are also part of the training programme.

Trainees are being introduced to the basics of first-aid, field and battle craft, and the nuances of tent pitching, so as to transform them into promising NCC cadets, the spokesman said.

He said another distinctive feature of the camp is to acquaint cadets with disaster management skills, techniques of CPR (cardiopulmonary respiration) and basic fire-fighting skills.

In order to gauge accomplishments, Group Commander NCC, Jammu, Brigadier Satish Kumar paid a visit to the camp site and appreciated the efforts put in by the battalion to execute the camp.

The annual training camp is also preparing the cadets for the upcoming NCC ‘B’ & ‘C’ certificate examinations, the spokesman said.