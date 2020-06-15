Much awaited ‘Peerkho-Mahamaya’ Cable Car not taking off, courtesy Jammu BJP

Jammu: Even after almost more than a year the much awaited ‘Peerkho-Mahamaya’ Cable Car Project is yet to take off to give boost to Jammu tourism.

The dream project of people of Jammu, ‘Peerkho-Mahamaya’ Cable Car Project is multi crore project and is still undecided, which was scheduled to be inaugurated in February 2019.

Though earlier the project’s inauguration was delayed because of a tragic incident in January in which two persons were killed and four others injured when a trolley of Cable Car Project fell accidentally into the forest area.

However, the delay in start of this mega project has once again landed Jammu BJP into the ‘witness box’ with questions posed by the people of Jammu.

Jammu people have already triggered a cold war against the local BJP leadership due to many reasons like SRO 202, 4G service, recruitment policy and the non-completion of this project has added yet another failure in BJP’s list of so-called achievements.

“Earlier, Artificial Tawi Lake project was dumped by the government with the executing agency turning ‘bankrupt’ and no further tender was floated but the prominent ‘Peerkho-Mahamaya’ Cable Car Project is still hanging in between despite its nearing completion,” Raveesh Mehra, a local resident said.

He added that none of the BJP leaders took up the matter with the concerned agencies and the higher authorities for early completion of the project and rued, “Covid 19 break out was witnessed in early 2020 but this project is being delayed for the past so many years.”

“We often see BJP leaders posing for photographs at different events even throwing norms to winds of social distancing, discussing political agendas and launching digital programmes but they have hardly been seen raising concerns of people and the projects of public welfare,” Nitasha Mahajan, a private school teacher asserted.

She said, “the BJP leaders keep slamming Pakistan for one or the other reason whether it is border firing, rising terrorism, inflation but will they answer that what is the role of Pakistan in delay of this ‘Peerkho-Mahamaya’ Cable Car Project,” she added.

However, Satish Billowria, a banker said, “last year I had been to Patnitop and amused to see the Pantitop Gandola Project operational, which was completed and set into motion in stipulated time.”

“If the Gandola project owned by a renowned politician, who was part of the Mehbooba Mufti led PDP-BJP regime then could be completed in time what were these ‘Paper Tigers’ doing and what lead to the failure of this project?” He asked and added that technical snags are to be repaired and corrected for smooth flow of the system rather than lingering them on.

“Instead of taking Jammu to the forefront by all means, the Jammu BJP has pushed the nationalist people of this region into the dark era,” he rued and alleged that privatisation of electricity with installation of smart meters, metering of water connections, privatisation of hospitals are reportedly among some of the proposals on cards to be introduced by the BJP in coming days thus further burdening Jammu.

“The Peerkho-Mahamaya project should take off at the earliest and when all developmental works are restored in view of Corona, this should also be completed so that Jammu tourism gets a boost and the economy revives,” said a local shopkeeper.

Whether it is dearth of funds, repair work or any other reason, it should be addressed soon for start of Cable Car project, he demanded.

Earlier this year, the Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu when visited the Tawi river front, (which is also a hanging project), to take the spot assessment of Artificial Lake Project, observed that the area along the Tawi River Front would be developed on the lines of Sabarmati River Front in Gujarat. He was briefed about the status of Artificial Lake Project which is expected to be completed by July 2021.

Before setting the cable cars into motion, successful trials runs were also conducted in the months of June and December last year but the project is still a distant dream for the people of Jammu.

“It is surprising that on one hand, it was claimed by the government that it was only a trolley that fell during the incident and the cable cars were safe then why the project is being linger on by the authorities?,” Prakash Chand, a local resident of Peerkho said.

He however, alleged that a ‘conspiracy’ behind for not launching the project for further giving push to the tourism sector in Jammu, cannot be ruled out because, if the stage was set for its inauguration in February by the Prime Minister, trolley incident alone cannot be blamed for its delay.

The project worth Rs 75 crore was floated in 1995 when a cable car was planned to be operated from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi Complex.

Later, when Mubarak Mandi and Bahu Fort were declared protected monuments, the project was modified and relocated.

The project is being executed by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation besides experts and engineers.

The 1.7-km cable car project has two stretches – first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park, which is 447-metre-long, and the second is from Mahamaya to Peerkho over the Tawi River and its total length is 1,118 metres.

Sources however, said that the critical components of the cable car are being procured from Turkey, Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

The State Cable Car Corporation on December 18 last year also conducted a successful run of Peerkho-Mahamaya cable car project.

The Ropeway from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya has 8 cabins and from Mahamaya to Peerkho 14 cabins and the total number of towers in section one (Peerkho to Mahamaya) and section 2 (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine and the critical components have all been imported.

The cable car project is aimed at connecting heritage sites across the city and is being set up to connect heritage sites of Bahu Fort, Bagh-e-Bahu Garden and aquarium to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Palace, Mahamaya Temple and Peerkho Temple.