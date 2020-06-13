Lately, the situation with regard to coronavirus contagion has turned out to be a real mixed bag with good and bad news coming in on regular basis with one surpassing the other and vice versa on daily basis. The good news on Friday is doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 17.4 days currently from 15.4 days a couple of weeks ago, which is far better than the status on March 25, when the aforesaid rate was 3.4 days. The darker side of the story however is India overtaking United Kingdom to become fourth in the list of countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases. It has been averred time and again that India being a vast country as compared to others especially in terms of population, the bare comparison of the corona cases is not at all justified with regard to tackling of the situation but the way the tally is surging in the last few days the situation seems to become grimmer and needs extraordinary focus and remedial measures. With India ranking fourth in the list of nations hit hard by the highly infectious disease, the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again interacting with Chief Ministers of various States is a clear indication that government is highly concerned over the situation and there is every chance that some more measures to combat devil corona are in the offing. June 16 and 17, 2020 have been fixed for the meeting amid concerns regarding unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases across the country crossing 3 lakh-mark. As the situation has turned difficult to handle with cases of infection growing almost exponentially, all the eyes are now on Prime Minister to once again take lead and bail out people from the current crisis as he had done on several previous occasions. What is necessary right now is that people continue to follow the guidelines issued on various occasions to curb the spread of corona irrespective of status of restrictions as we all have to learn to live with this virus till the time a vaccine is found.