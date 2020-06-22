Missing person traced, reunited with family

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Police on Sunday traced a missing man and handed over him to family at Talwara.

As per details, on June 20, 2020 a person namely Faiz Ahmed, son of Mohd Ramzan, resident of Talwara lodged a complaint with Police that his father Mohd Ramzan, son of Ali Mohd is missing from home since June 11, 2020. In this regard, a missing report was registered at Police Post Talwara and efforts to trace the missing person were initiated. The aforesaid missing person was traced out today from Udhampur and handed over to family members after completion of all legal formalities.

The whole operation was conducted by SI Purshotam Sharma Incharge Police Post Talwara under supervision of Insp Vijay Kumar SHO Police Station Reasi, Waseem Mehmood Dy SP Hqrs Reasi, under overall supervision of Rashmi Wazir SSP Reasi.