Missing person traced, reunited with family

REASI:
Police on Sunday traced a missing man and handed over him to family at
Talwara.
As per
details, on June 20, 2020 a person namely Faiz Ahmed, son of Mohd Ramzan,
resident of Talwara lodged a complaint with Police that his father Mohd Ramzan,
son of Ali Mohd is missing from home since June 11, 2020. In this regard, a
missing report was registered at Police Post Talwara and efforts to trace the
missing person were initiated. The aforesaid missing person was traced out
today from Udhampur and handed over to family members after completion of all
legal formalities.
The whole
operation was conducted by SI Purshotam Sharma Incharge Police Post Talwara
under supervision of Insp Vijay Kumar SHO Police Station Reasi, Waseem Mehmood
Dy SP Hqrs Reasi, under overall supervision of Rashmi Wazir SSP Reasi.
