Miserable condition of Rajouri to Thannamandi road

Dear Editor,

I want to draw the kind attention of concerned authorities towards the worst condition of Rajouri to Thannamandi road. I raised the issue many time during last 2 years. According to trail mails BRO ( Border Roads Organisation) has not replied. Even I filed a RTI on same, but I got a cold reply.

I have a very simple question from BRO that why this road has not been maintained and black-topped from the last 10 years?

The condition of road is so miserable that humans can’t walk, what to say regarding drive.

This is a joke with humanity, we can’t take our patients from local areas to GMC Rajouri for treatment via this road.

Majority of people belong to lower and middle class families, and have bought cars on EMI but their cars got damaged before the end of EMIs.

Even our Rajouri administration is sleeping over the issue. I am sending frequent mails and all contents related to this road to DM Rajouri but getting no response. I am surprised why they are not asking BRO for the blacktopping of road and other maintenance work.

I request BRO and Rajouri administration to kindly resolve the issue and repair this roadas soon as possible.

Rizwan Khan Buraq,

Social Activist.