Long power cuts, severe heat conditions leave Jammu citizens infuriated: Bhalla

State Times News

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla on Sunday appealed LG Murmu to address power crisis in Jammu region as the grid stations are not in a position to supply power as per the increased demand and the infrastructure is unable to sustain the increased load due to rising temperature. Former Minister on Sunday visited several areas of Gandhi Nagar constituency including Nai Basti, Bhour Camp, Gadigarh, Rohimorh after receiving distress calls from these areas regarding worst ever power crisis.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Amrit Bali, Suresh Sharma, Vijay Choudhary, Pawan Bhagat, Gurpreet Dogra Gopi, Surinder Sodhi, Gurcharan Singh, Assa Singh, Harbans Singh, Shiva, Kewal Sharma, Kapoor Lal Dogra and Tony.

Contrary to the claims of government that regular power will be supplied, the Power development Department (PDD) is resorting to one hour power cut every two hours, he said.

“The power demand in the coming days is likely to go up in Jammu region and due to less capacity of the grid stations, the crisis will only deepen,” Bhalla said. He said that the infrastructure available with the PDD at present is not well equipped to “sustain the load in peak summer season”.

Slamming Jammu’s electricity department for frequent power cuts as the mercury touches 44 degrees Celsius, Bhalla sought the intervention of LG to ensure relief for the people. “The day temperature in Jammu has crossed 44 degrees and the PDD is sleeping even as the region faces major power crises,” he said.

He further alleged that the PDD officials were either not answering people’s calls or shifting blame on other departments. “It is not only power cuts, but the lack of coordination between PDD and IRCON which is making people suffer,” he said.