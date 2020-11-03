Lawyers hold Dharna demanding open entry in Courts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing its struggle for opening of Courts for lawyers and litigant public, physical hearings besides other demands, the Lawyers Action Committee of Advocates Bar Jammu constituted by practicing Advocates of High Court and Subordinate Courts in Jammu, held a Dharna in Janipur Court area on Monday. Besides a number of lawyers practicing in Jammu High Court and District Courts, lawyers practicing in Samba District Court and R S Pura Court also participated in the protest. The other demands of lawyers included accepting hard copies of cases, opening of locked Bar Rooms of lawyers, providing stamp papers and tickets within court premises through stamp vendors, opening of Consumer Courts, shifting back Registry of Documents to Judicial Officers, withdrawing contempt initiated against the lawyers, holding immediate election to J&K Bar Council etc. Eminent lawyers who participated in the Dharna included H.C. Jalmeria, JA Kazmi, Kuldip Singh Parihar,Usman Slaria, Subodh Jamwal, Surjit Singh Andotra, Amit Gupta, Bhavishya Sudan, CS Gupta, Rajunder Kumar, Kulbhushan Sajgotra, Manohar Gupta, Babu Ram Sharma, JP Sharma, Surinder Rao, Madan Lal, Abdul Rouf, Vijay Sharma, Kh Mohd Rashid, Ashok Kumar Chib, PS Pawar, Ashwani Khajuria, Rajinder Jamwal, SM Wazahat, Kunal Singh Chib, DS Jamwal, Divya Ishan, Jyoti Sharma, Baldev Singh, Rahil Manhas, AK Sharma, Amit Pathania, Muzaffar Ali Shah, Vishal Tandon, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar,Atul Raina, Sunit Kumar Lochan, PL Sharma, Nikash Sharma, besides others.