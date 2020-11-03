KVK Samba conducts training on market intelligence for Agri Officers

KVK official addressing participants during a training

programme at Samba.

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Samba under the administrative control of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu today conducted in-service training programme on Market Intelligence for officers of Agriculture Department of the district.

The programme was organized under the leadership of Dr J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST J and guidance of Dr S K Gupta, Director Extension.

It was attended by 25 participants from agriculture department who shared the ground level concerns of farmers and discussed the opportunities available to the farmers for realizing better price for their produce.

Dr. Vinod Gupta, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, Samba welcomed the participants and briefed about the mandate and activities of KVK for uplift of farmers in the district.

The training was conducted keeping in view the importance of attaining the target of doubling farmers’ income by the year 2022. The recent hike of minimum support price by Government of India and implementation of electronic national agriculture market (e-NAM) further triggered the issue for creating awareness among farmers on market related issues.

The scientists from Faculty of Agriculture and Directorate of Extension delivered expert lectures on the latest aspects on agriculture marketing.

Dr. Sudhakar Dwivedi, Associate Professor from Division of Agricultural Economics and ABM discussed about the concept of market led extension in agriculture. He stressed upon the applicability of market approach in extension and convinced officer that major focus may be shifted to marketing of agriculture produce.

Dr. Anil Bhat explained the market information system prevailing in the country and J&K. He discussed the regulations and acts relevant to agriculture and elaborated the mechanism of future community markets for assuring efficient price for agricultural commodities.

The experts urged the participants to employ the learning of programme in their work area and motivate farmers top follow price signals provided by agriculture market information system at national level.

Other scientists who participated in the programme were Dr. Sanjay Khajuria, Dr. Neerja Sharma, Dr. Saurav Gupta, Dr. Suraj Amrutkar, Dr. Amit Mahajan and Dr. Shalini Sharma.

Dr. Abhay Kumar Sinha, Scientist, KVK, Samba carried out the proceeding of valedictory function.