Kishtwar Admn facilitates construction of Galhar-Sansari road

KISHTWAR: With an aim to ensure round the year movement of all type of vehicles on the most important road connecting Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir UT with the Himachal Pradesh and substantially ensuring that the lifeline for the various villages in the remote Paddar region remains connected with other parts of country, Beacon has completed the re-alignment work of Galhar-Sansari road from 55.100 km to 58.775 km.

This bypass road which has been built by 118 RCC GREF, will help in evading the earlier world’s dangerous rock cut stretch on which only light vehicles could plied.

People of the region have hailed the efforts of the District administration led by Deputy Commissioner, Rajinder Singh Tara who has facilitated all the works even in the Lockdown period. They have also appreciated the tirelessly works done by 118 RCC, Beacon team led by OC, 118 RCC GREF Lt Col Shiv Bahadur Singh who have completed the work in record time.

Complementing the commendable achievement of GREF, DC Kishtwar said that the work on the re-alignment has ensured employment of locals along with development of the Kishtwar region. “It will also increase the tourism potential of the Padder sub division and Pangi valley of Himachal Pradesh thus boosting socio-economic development of the entire region,” he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the road passes through rough mountain terrain with over hanging/half tunneling stretches, mostly in hard rock strata. The sector also experiences heavy snowfall, flash floods and sub-zero temperature during winter making tough working conditions for the GREF employees and the administration. Worth to mention that the road witnesses heavy traffic during Mindal Mata, Chittoo Mata & Machail Mata Yatra and is also the alternative route which connects J&K (UT) with Himachal Pradesh during winters as the Rohtang Pass, Sach Pass remains closed. Keeping in view of these issues a re-alignment for this stretch was proposed and construction/Improvement of Galhar-Sansari road from 55.100 to 58.775 km to NHDL specifications with net Length of 10.925 Km commenced in August 2018 and was completed in record time. For the expeditious completion of the work Beacon employed the latest art of Technology equipments like Pneumatic Hydraulic Drill Machines, Drilling & Blasting technique in hard rock portion. The proposed date of completion for formation works for 10 m width on this stretch has been fixed June 2021 and the black topping to be completed in March 2022.