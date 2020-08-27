JKPYC organises Ayush medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) in collaboration with Directorate by Indian system of Medicine (ISM) organized a free Ayush medical camp at Kangrail Panchayat, Block Bhalwal, Raipur Domana Constituency, here. The camp which held under the supervision of President JKPYC Uday Bhanu Chib was inaugurated by BDC Chairperson Domana Kuldeep Raj who was the Chief Guest. The camp was organised by Sunny Jatt President AYC Raipur Domana.

The camp was initiated in view of prevailing COVID19 pandemic situation wherein the experts and doctors held discussions and deliberations with the participants particularly related to their nature of job and preventive measures can be taken.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuldeep Raj endorsed the usage of Ayurvedic medicines to enhance the immunity of humans until the vaccination of COVID-19 is invented.

He recommended everyone to adopt herbal medicines and enhance their body immunity as a part of a proactive measure to fight corona virus. He told the general public to adopt Ayurvedic for a healthy living in this period of crisis arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He also appealed to the citizens of Jammu to take full benefits from these valuable Ayush camps in their respective wards. He highlighted the importance of the Ayush medicine to boost the immunity to fight with COVID-19.

Uday Chib asserted that to fight the ongoing pandemic we all have to come together and must aware each other about the dos and don’ts in the pandemic.

He briefed people about AYUSH systems in health promotion and disease prevention. He emphasised over the profound impact and instrumental role of Ayurveda in the daily lives of human beings ever since it has evolved.

He appealed to the participants and general masses to maintain social distancing and wear masks whenever visit to markets and other places which is compulsory for everyone to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Uday Chib also expressed gratitude to Director Ayush Dr Mohan Singh Medical Superintendent Govt Ayush Hospital, Dr Aditi Sher, team of doctors led by Dr Jatinder Kumar MD, Dr Harbaksh Singh MD, Dr Titksha MO and paramedical staff Sudhir Singh, Neelam Sharma Yoga Expert, Sudesh Sharma and Masroor Nodal Officers for rendering their service.

Sunny Jatt Sethi said that herbal medicines are most beneficial supplementary for people which is being intake across the globe in maintaining and streamlining immune system as far as coronavirus pandemic is concerned.

The Ayurvedic medicine were also provided free of cost to the patients during the camp.

Other main dignitaries who spoke on the occasion includes Rana Pratap Sarpanch, Rajan, Kalbushan, Rajinder Bhagat, Bittu, Sourabh Sharma and others .