J&K reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir has reported 540 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 171 from Jammu division and 369 from Kashmir division, during the past 24 hours, taking the total to 95,325. Also four COVID-19 deaths have been reported, one from the Jammu division and three from the Kashmir Valley.

Moreover, 629 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 211 from Jammu Division and 418 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin, out of 94,785 positive cases, 6,326 are Active Positive, 86,888 have recovered and 1,482 have died; 496 in Jammu division and 986 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 23,24,411 test results available, 22,29,086 samples have been tested as negative till November 01, 2020.

Till date 6,57,632 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 15,437 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6,326 in isolation and 44,977 in home surveillance. Besides, 5,89,410 persons have completed their surveillance period. Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 19,522 positive cases (including 153 cases reported today) with 1,420 Active Positive, 17,744 recovered (including 193 cases recovered today), 358 deaths; Baramulla has 6,093 positive cases (including 87 cases reported today) with 1,426 Active Positive, 4,522 recovered (including 52 cases recovered today), 145 deaths; Pulwama reported 4,685 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 206 active positive cases, 4,397 recovered (including 19 cases recovered today), 82 deaths; Kulgam has 2,491 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 92 Active Positive, 2,353 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Shopian has 2,207 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 94 Active Positive, 2,078 recovered (including 08 cases recovered today) and 35 deaths; Anantnag district has 4,247 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 211 Active Positive, 3,962 recovered (including 22 cases recovered today), 74 deaths; Budgam has 6,021 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 278 Active Positive and 5,649 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 94 deaths; Kupwara has 4,480 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 392 Active Positive, 4,015 recovered (including 52 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Bandipora has 4,047 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 185 Active Positive, 3,816 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 46 deaths and Ganderbal has 3,572 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 203 active positive cases, 3,336 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today) and 33 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 17,676 positive cases (including 108 cases reported today) with 722 active positive cases, 16,696 recoveries (including 135 cases recovered today), 258 deaths; Rajouri has 3,201 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 59 active positive cases, 3,095 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 47 deaths; Ramban has 1,601 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 84 active positive, 1,504 recoveries and 13 deaths; Kathua has 2,453 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 65 Active positive, 2,357 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 31 deaths; Udhampur has 2,729 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 133 active positive cases, 2,564 recovered (including 07 cases reported today) and 32 deaths; Samba has 2,176 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 272 Active Positive, 1,879 recoveries and 25 deaths; Doda has 2,661 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 111 active positive cases, 2,504 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 46 deaths; Poonch has 2,258 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 189 active positive, 2,047 recoveries (including 26 cases reported today), 22 deaths; Reasi has 1,281 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 91 active positive, 1,182 recoveries and 08 deaths while Kishtwar has 1,924 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 93 active positive cases and 1,817 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 14 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 95,325 positive cases in J&K 9,801 have been reported as travellers while 85,524 as others.