Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 18 domestic flights with 2,403 passengers

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: On Day 20 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 domestic flights with 2,403 passengers on board on Saturday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports. A total of 593 passengers aboard 6 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1810 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today. After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols. The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.
Sonu Sood stopped from meeting migrants at Bandra Terminus
Post-production on ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ to begin Monday: Shoojit Sircar
I put out a word everywhere that I am ready to work: Sushmita Sen
Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dead
I pick up notes and moments from everyday life: Shoojit Sircar on his cinema
© 2020 State Times Daily Newspaper