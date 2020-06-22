Int’l Yoga Day: J&K SLSA organises week long activities across UTs of J&K, Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Under the visionary guidance of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice J&K High Court and Patron-in-Chief J&K SLSA and the supervision of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman, J&K SLSA, “6th International Yoga Day” was observed by J&K SLSA on Sunday with an objective to integrate the mental, physical and spiritual faculties in the pursuit of health and overall wellness of human beings.

Adhering to the theme of International Yoga Day, 2020, “Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family” in reflection of the need to maintain social distancing, J&KSLSA observed the day by organizing series of activities involving persons of all age groups through Yoga demonstrations, Lectures, Awareness sessions and Workshops across the districts of UT’s of J&K and Ladakh- conducted by District Legal Services Authorities and their Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs).

District Legal Services Authority, Baramulla observed the day by organizing Yoga session with students from different schools, Lawyers, PLVs and staff members at District Court Complex.

At Bandipora, Yoga event was organized by District Legal Services Authority, Bandipora at SK stadium involving people from all sections of the society. At Anantnag , an online awareness programme was organized by DLSA Anantnag on ” Benefits of Yoga” . A Yoga session was also organized for beginners at ADR Centre, Anantnag.

Yoga Day was also observed by DLSA, Samba with fervour and enthusiasm in consonance with the theme. The Para Legal Volunteers organized Yoga demonstrations from their homes and encouraged the participants from communities to practice Yoga as a part of their daily routine for defeating diseases and dispelling stress. An online Yoga workshop ” Yoga Samagam” was conducted by PLV Abnee Sharma in association with other PLVs for the purpose of harmonious performance of Yoga by the different members of the community from their respective homes. Yoga Day was also observed by DLSA Leh by way of conducting Yoga sessions by PLVs at various places.

DLSA Kathua observed the day through their PLVs by encouraging community participation. On the occasion a video clip created with the help of Yoga instructor Madhu Sharma was circulated by PLVs in their respective villages highlighting the benefits of Yoga in enhancing immunity.

Similar activities were also undertaken by other District Legal Services Authorities of J&K and Ladakh with the focus on immunity building and heath care during and post pandemic time.