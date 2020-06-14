In-Service e-training for officers, staff of Forest Deptt inaugurated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary, Department of Forests, Environment and Ecology, Sarita Chauhan, on Saturday inaugurated one day Web Based in-service e-training programme on ‘Forestry Intervention for Successful Afforestation and Acts & Rules’, organized for officers and front line staff of Forest Department.

The training programme, which was attended by 404 forest officials including DFOs, ROs and Foresters from 92 locations across the UT, was aimed at updating the officials for undertaking forestry interventions such as rehabilitation of degraded forests, assisted natural regeneration, forest rejuvenation, pasture development, soil and water conservation under CAMPA and other schemes besides educating them on Acts and Rules pertaining to protection and management of Forests which are now applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. Chauhan emphasized upon the participants to not only achieve the quantitative targets in terms of number of plants planted and area covered but also bring qualitative change in the forest conservation practices, behavioral changes in the society and meaningful involvement of the communities. She exhorted upon the department to further step up efforts towards curbing forest damage and encroachment besides creating employment opportunities towards ‘Atmanirbar Bharat’. She advised for evolving futuristic plan and use of technological interventions to the maximum towards effective forest management in view of prevailing pandemic situation.

The training was conducted through Google Meet App, which was accessed by the field officials in their respective place of duty under the supervision of their controlling officers.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and HoFF, J&K, Dr. Mohit Gera, took the first session on “Quality Forestry Interventions for Successful Afforestation under various schemes including CAMPA” and provided practical tips for improving the quality and extent of forest cover and their documentation.

The second session was taken by Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, K. Ramesh, who spoke on “Acts and Rules for Field Functionaries”.

Later, discussion and interactions were held among the staff at their respective locations and training was concluded with closing remarks by Dr. Mohit Gera. The programme was supported by CCF WPR&T, Sandip Kujur, with assistance from ACF, Principal and Course Coordinator, Forest Guard Training School, Doomi, Naresh Majotra.

Besides, APCCF/CEO CAMPA, Sarvesh Rai, CCF (Central), T. Rabi Kumar and CCF (P&P), Praveen Raghav were present on the occasion.