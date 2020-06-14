HAVE FAITH

There is not an iota of doubt that government is doing more than enough to save people from corona contagion and the results so far in achieving the targets set for the control of disease spread are also not bad though in some counties in the country the ‘lethal’ virus has taken lead over the measures taken and therefore government is focusing on removing the err on war footing. In this regard, none other than the Prime Minister of the country, who has initiated unprecedented moves to counter the transmission of infection across India, reviewed COVID-19 situation and the people’s response on Saturday by convening a meeting with senior ministers and top bureaucrats. According to sources, the main highlight of the outcome of the meeting was the concentration of the contagion in five states including big cities thus making it imperative to devise a mechanism to curb COVID-19 out there. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet chief ministers of various states in the following week (though virtually) to discuss current COVID-19 scenario and further course of action. The moves of the Prime Minister in his herculean efforts to combat coronavirus catastrophe are exemplary and have won appreciation of prominent leaders of the world and likewise it is expected that what is in the offing will also effectively tackle prevailing COVID-19 exigency. As all the eyes are on Prime Minister’s next move, it can be anticipated with confidence that whatever comes out of the churning of thoughts by the PM and other stakeholders manning the endeavour to control coronavirus is likely to curb the infection considerably. It can be thus said that people should follow the precautions as suggested by the concerned authorities religiously and have complete faith in the government’s potential to eliminate corona from the lives of countrymen and restore normalcy as was there before the outbreak of this merciless pandemic in the country.